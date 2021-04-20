

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company's profit came in at $358.9 million, or $1.70 per share. This compares with $330.1 million, or $1.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.6% to $1.58 billion from $1.59 billion last year.



Northern Trust Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $358.9 Mln. vs. $330.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.70 vs. $1.55 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.58 Bln vs. $1.59 Bln last year.



