MediXall Group, Inc.: Technology Giants Flock to Healthcare Arena; MediXall Group Targets Additional Acquisitions

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL), an innovative healthcare solutions provider, announced today that it has targeted key acquisition candidates as it plans to roll out an aggressive acquisition strategy over the next three months.

The announcement comes at a time when technology giants are flocking to the healthcare arena as the pandemic has showcased the value of technology in healthcare. With the delivery of Health Karma to the market as a scalable technology platform with advanced integration capabilities, the Company's growth strategy is centered on partnering, investing, and acquiring technologies, products, clinical specialties, and distribution channels that are highly scalable and rapidly growing. Management has identified select verticals that offer substantial synergies to the Company's overall business strategy. The Company has identified acquisition candidates and is in the process of performing due diligence.

Stated Neil Swartz, CEO of MediXall Group Inc., "From Microsoft Corp's announcement of the $16 billion deal for Nuance Communications Inc. to the Amazon acquisition of PillPak for $1 billion, big technology companies are finding ways to enter the healthcare market. This is an exciting time for our company as we are already delivering a digital healthcare solution in this next big arena. Our goal is to expand quickly and acquire companies that not only complement our Health Karma product offering but align with our overall mission to simplify the consumer experience and reduce healthcare costs at scale."

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB:MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare. The mission of MediXall Group is to revolutionize the healthcare industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the entire healthcare ecosystem, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

About Health Karma, Inc.

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall Group, is a data-driven healthcare technology company that is on a mission to continually raise the bar of the healthcare experience by empowering people to understand and manage their entire health care journey anywhere, anytime, whether they have insurance or not. For more information, please visit www.gethealthkarma.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain or increase gross margins, achieve profitability and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

