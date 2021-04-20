Global Dementia Drugs Market Expected to Exceed $19.6 Billion In 2026

- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- While this past year living in quarantine during the pandemic did not just create economical damage, and social disruption… it could have also increased new cases of secondary medical results from the pandemic. According to various reports the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a significant impact on the Dementia drugs market. According to a research study by Katya Numbers et al., published in Nature Reviews Neurology, in January 2021, the population with dementia are at high risk of contracting COVID-19 infection as the cognitive symptoms cause difficulty to abide by the safety guidelines that were proposed to contain the viral spread. Furthermore, older populations with dementia are also more likely to have more severe disease consequences than those without dementia. Additionally, the statement from Office for National Statistics UK 2020, stated that dementia and Alzheimer's disease were the most common pre-existing conditions found among deaths involving COVID-19 in the United Kingdom. In fact, a report from Mordor Intelligence said that the global dementia drugs market was valued at approximately USD 12,736.06 million in 2020 and is expected to witness a revenue of USD 19,655.10 million in 2026, with a CAGR of 7.87% over the forecast period. Active healthcare stocks in the markets this week include Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL), Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTCPK: GWHP), Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB), Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL), Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS).

The Mordor Intelligence report said: "The increasing prevalence of target disease and the growing geriatric population suffering from these diseases are expected to promote the growth of the Dementia Drugs market. The increasing burden of dementia cases is one of the major factors driving the growth of the global dementia drug market. For instance, as per the Alzheimer's Disease International, globally, in 2020, there were over 50 million people with dementia. This number is projected to double every 20 years, reaching 82 million in 2030 and 152 million in 2050. Furthermore, the market players focusing on enhancing the business presence through strategic product developments, product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions are expected to support the growth of the target market."

Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC Pink: GWHP) BREAKING NEWS:A Medical Breakthrough Attained by Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp as a Leading Researcher, Believes a Dementia Diagnostics Test will save Lives - Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, a multinational supplier of over 70+ FDA Approved Diagnostic Tests attains breakthrough on rising neurological disease.

Global WholeHealth Partners now has the means to identify and test for Dementia using a Micro-Well Reader or Lateral Flow Test to measure the certain brain enzymes during the data collection process used in a positive diagnosis. This was disclosed in an 8K filed March 21, 2021 which can be found by clicking here .

"This could simply be described as nothing short of a Medical Breakthrough in Dementia Diagnostic Testing." - said Charles Strongo, CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners, Corp.

"We believe this announcement couldn't come at a better time for us as we are partnering with Nunzia Pharmaceutical and their products for Neurological disorders." said Mr. Strongo. "Nunzia Pharmaceutical with nutraceutical for anxiety and stress based on their patented formula and there pharmaceutical drug there are planning on bringing through the FDA, which specifically works on the Hippocampus part of the brain, dealing with stress, memory, and fine motor skills are a perfect fit for Global's diagnostic tests", say Mr. Strongo.

"Early detection for Dementia disease is not only crucial for patients and their quality of life, but this data is also used by researchers to seek out commonalities, causes and hopefully cures." commented Strongo.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the Chairman and CEO of Global WholeHealth Partners Corp, said, "The Company's goal is to offer the fastest and most reliable in-vitro diagnostic tests on the market, while keeping ahead in R&D, by offering FDA Approved Troponin I Whole Blood, Influenza A & B, and Strep A. The Company also has international testing, which is not sold in the USA, with an FDA Certificate of Exportability (2260-11-2019) for tests like ZIKA, Rapid Ebola, Rapid Dengue Fever Antibody, and Antigen, Rapid Tuberculosis (TB), Rapid Malaria, and many other rapid tests." CONTINUED…Read this entire release for the Global WholeHealthnews at:https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gwhp/

Other recent developments in the healthcare markets include:

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) recently announced that it has received an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allowing the company to market its Sofia SARS Antigen FIA for the qualitative detection of the nucleocapsid protein antigen from SARS-CoV-2 from anterior nares swab specimens directly from individuals who are either suspected of COVID-19 by their healthcare provider within the first five days of the onset of symptoms, or are individuals without symptoms or other epidemiological reasons to suspect COVID-19 tested twice over two (or three) days with at least 24 hours (and no more than 36 hours) between tests. Testing is limited to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C. §263a, that meet the requirements to perform moderate, high or waived complexity tests. This test is authorized for use at the Point of Care (POC), i.e., in patient care settings operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver, Certificate of Compliance, or Certificate of Accreditation.

Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) recently announced it will host a poster presentation on the design of the EMBARK trial of its Alzheimer's disease investigational therapy, aducanumab, at the upcoming 2021 virtual American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting.

AAN Poster Presentation Details:Saturday, April 17, 2021, 8:00 a.m. ET - EMBARK: A Phase 3b, open-label, single-arm, safety study to evaluate the long-term safety and efficacy of aducanumab in eligible participants with Alzheimer's disease with Carmen Castrillo-Viguera, M.D., Senior Medical Director, Clinical Development at Biogen

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, recently announced that the Independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) for the Company's ongoing clinical trial program, including the late stage AVATAR (ANAVEX2-73-RS-002)1, EXCELLENCE (ANAVEX2-73-RS-003)2 and the U.S. Rett syndrome extension study (ANAVEX2-73-RS-EP-001) of its investigational compound ANAVEX2-73 (blarcamesine) has completed its recent pre-planned review of the respective interim safety data for these three separate clinical studies.

Upon review of the interim safety data, the DSMB made the following recommendation for the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled AVATAR (ANAVEX2-73-RS-002) study in adult patients with Rett syndrome: The DSMB recommendation is to continue the studies without modification. Upon review of the interim safety data, the DSMB made the following recommendation for the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled EXCELLENCE (ANAVEX2-73-RS-003) study in pediatric patients with Rett syndrome: The DSMB recommendation is to continue the studies without modification.

Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance (PMD Alliance) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMS), a company dedicated to developing and delivering medicines that make a meaningful difference to people affected by neurological diseases, recently announced findings from a survey on the impact of OFF time and dyskinesia, also known as Parkinson's disease (PD) motor complications, presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, by Jill Farmer, D.O., M.P.H.. The survey, co-sponsored by PMD Alliance and Adamas Pharmaceuticals, was conducted by PMD Alliance, and the results were based on 775 respondents, including 527 people with Parkinson's and 248 care partners.

"These survey findings highlight what I've consistently seen in my practice treating people with Parkinson's disease," said Jill Giordano Farmer, D.O., M.P.H., Assistant Professor of Neurology at Drexel College of Medicine and Director of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorder Program at Global Neuroscience Institute. "Many people experience significant disruption in their daily activities due to OFF and dyskinesia. As a result, patients will often withdraw from social activities and experience a more significant emotional impact than we may realize. It's important for people with Parkinson's and their care partners to be proactive and start the conversation about motor complications with their doctors. We can help patients identify OFF periods and dyskinesia, and ways to maximize good ON time to make the most of their day."

