Gurgaon, India and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2021) - Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTRA) (OTC Pink: YTROF) ("Yatra" or the "Company"), India's largest corporate travel service provider and one of India's leading online travel companies today announced that it had added 21 new noteworthy clients to its growing Corporate Customer base in the March 2021 quarter. These clients are across Yatra's various product offerings. These new customer signings in a challenging quarter further underscore Yatra's leadership position in the Corporate travel segment in India and it's ability to extend its platform to cross-sell other products and services.

With its PaaS (Platform as a Service) offering for Large and Medium Enterprises and its Self-Booking Platform for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Yatra is addressing the entire corporate travel market in India and expanding its platform to services beyond travel. This market remains relatively underpenetrated in India. Catering to the corporate travel market since 2014, Yatra has over the years built an industry-leading solution set that covers every aspect of business travel with technology enabled policy compliance, expense management, curated hotel options through its SMART Hotel initiative, foreign-exchange services, visa & passport assistance and more.

Commenting on these new customer wins, Dhruv Shringi, Co-Founder & CEO, Yatra Online, Inc. said, "Companies these days, are looking for digitized solutions for their employees be it business travel, expense management, sourcing of other services etc., as it provides an efficient and user-friendly experience to the employees. For large corporate customers, it becomes extremely important to have a smooth and efficient multi-prong platform, which offers the capability to manage complementary services together on a single platform. While business travel across our client base has been severely impacted by COVID-19 and the more recent second-wave; we believe the ongoing level and pace of vaccination will aid the travel recovery in India in the near-term. The country has now authorized vaccinations for the general population above 18 years of age. In the interim, we continue to deliver a high level of service to our existing clients and sign new ones at a healthy pace even in this challenging environment - all of which is a testament to our people, robust content, and Yatra's technology and service innovation."

Yatra is the largest corporate travel service provider in India and has revolutionized the way companies plan and monitor business travel and expenses.

About Yatra Online, Inc and Yatra Online Pvt Ltd

Yatra Online, Inc is the parent company of Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. which is based in Gurugram, India, and is India's leading Corporate Travel services provider with over 700+ Corporate customers, and one of India's leading online travel companies and operates the website Yatra.com. The company provides information, pricing, availability, and booking facility for domestic and international air travel, domestic and international hotel bookings, holiday packages, buses, trains, in city activities, inter-city, and point-to-point cabs, homestays, and cruises. As a leading platform of accommodation options, Yatra provides real-time bookings for more than 103,000 hotels in India and over 1,500,000 hotels around the world.

Launched in August 2006, Yatra was ranked the Most Trusted E-Commerce Travel Brand in India in the Economic Times Brand Equity Survey 2016 for the second successive year, and has won the National Tourism Award for 'Best Domestic Tour Operator (Rest of India)' conferred by the Government of India for the fourth time.

