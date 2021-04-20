DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2021 / 14:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/04/2021) of GBP63.22m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/04/2021) of GBP46.70m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/04/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 224.00p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 224.00p revenue* Ordinary share price 223.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (0.45%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 113.88p 114 ZDP share price 115.00p Premium to NAV 0.99% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 19/04/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 100154 EQS News ID: 1186744 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186744&application_name=news

