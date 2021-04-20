Anzeige
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
20-Apr-2021 / 14:25 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/04/2021) of GBP63.22m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 19/04/2021) of GBP46.70m 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 19/04/2021 was: 
                                        Number of 
                                        shares in 
                                          issue: 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited         224.00p  20,850,000 
current period revenue* 
Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period      224.00p 
revenue* 
Ordinary share price                         223.00p 
Premium / (Discount) to NAV                     (0.45%) 
Ordinary shares have an undated life 
ZDP share                              113.88p     114 
ZDP share price                           115.00p 
Premium to NAV                             0.99% 
ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption 
date of 30/04/2025 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 19/04/ 
2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0006615826 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SDV 
Sequence No.:  100154 
EQS News ID:  1186744 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186744&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2021 08:25 ET (12:25 GMT)

