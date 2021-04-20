Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
ACCESSWIRE
20.04.2021 | 15:08
Another Feather in the Cap - Finxflo Adds FTX to List of Liquidity Providers

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / For the uninitiated, liquidity in financial markets, especially in crypto, refers to the ability of a coin or token to be easily converted into money, or other coins or tokens. A liquidity provider is an entity involved at both ends of a currency transaction - they buy and sell an asset at certain prices, wielding great influence on the market.

As the world's first hybrid liquidity aggregator, Finxflo brings together various industry-leading providers for its customers. The latest addition to an already prestigious list is FTX, a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders.

The FTX platform is powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX supports quarterly and perpetual futures for all major cryptocurrencies and leveraged tokens, and also supports OTC trading.

Liquidity is an extremely important element in trading, with high liquidity leading to more stability and better opportunities for customers, which is why reliability and trust are important considerations when it comes to liquidity providers.

FTX was incubated by Alameda Research, a top cryptocurrency liquidity provider, which gives the platform an edge - they have had industry-leading order books from day 1.

The addition of FTX is just another step towards Finxflo's goal of creating an industry-leading platform that enables traders to optimise their investment performance with professional grade tools.

About Finxflo

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, Finxflo is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, Finxflo brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilise liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, Finxflo blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product.

Media Contact:

Company: Finxflo
Contact: Stefan Lai, Partnerships Manager
E-Mail: marketing@finxflo.com
Telephone: +65 3157 4301
Address: Level 12, Capital Tower, 168 Robinson Rd, Singapore 068912
Website: https://www.finxflo.com/

SOURCE: Finxflo



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/641085/Another-Feather-in-the-Cap--Finxflo-Adds-FTX-to-List-of-Liquidity-Providers

