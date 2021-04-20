FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Earnings

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company"; OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today announced first quarter 2021 net income of $5.6 million (or $0.61 per diluted share). This compares to net income of $5.1 million (or $0.56 per diluted share) reported for the first quarter of 2020.

FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

FineMark's net income was up 9.5% over the first quarter of last year, reflecting the continued growth of our loan portfolio and trust business. Net interest income increased 22% year-over-year, due to significant growth in earning assets coupled with a low cost of funds. Assets under management and administration have increased 35% over the past 12 months, reflecting gains in equity markets and significant net inflows of client assets.

As of March 31, 2021, total assets stand at $2.9 billion compared to $2.5 billion a year earlier. As the Bank continues to grow steadily, we are investing in our people, technology, cybersecurity, and operations to support the growth.

Quarterly pre-tax operating income was $7.3 million, down from the previous quarter due to an increase in non-interest expenses as we reinvest in our infrastructure. Our operating income also reflects a loss from prepaying Federal Home Loan Bank advances, which will generate future interest savings.

Highlights of first quarter 2021 performance on a year-over-year basis include:

Return on average assets (ROAA) was 0.78% (down from 0.92%); return on risk-weighted assets (ROWA) was 1.37% (down from 1.46%); and return on average equity (ROAE) was 10.48% (down from 11.11%). These decreases were due to a higher asset base and lower realized securities gains

Cost of funds decreased 68 basis points to 0.58%

Trust and investment fees increased 18% to $6.0 million, representing 27% of total revenue

Assets under management and administration increased 35% to $5.3 billion

Loans (net of allowances) increased 19% to $1.9 billion

Deposits increased 26% to $2.3 billion, despite moving $100 million in deposits off the balance sheet in the first quarter of 2021

Net interest income increased 22% to $15.4 million

COVID-19: ONGOING IMPACT AND OUR RESPONSE

As vaccination efforts continue to gain momentum and the U.S. economy progresses toward fully reopening, we remain focused on practicing COVID-19 safety protocols while delivering exceptional service to our clients and producing a strong financial performance for our shareholders. Our ability to grow our high-quality loan portfolio, increase trust assets, and generate strong earnings during the pandemic is a direct result of our associates' commitment to our high-touch, relationship- driven approach. Operations and Safety: Our associates continued to serve our clients through productive meetings held using videoconferencing technology in the first quarter of 2021, as well as through a growing number of in-person meetings at many of our offices. An influx of new trust clients during the quarter reflects the strong relationships we have developed with our existing clients, which lead to a steady flow of referrals.

Loan Forbearance: The credit quality of our loan portfolio remains strong, and no new COVID-related provisions for loan losses were made in the first quarter. As of March 31, 2021, only two loans (totaling $1.2 million) remain in forbearance; we do not expect any losses to occur from these loans. This data highlights our prudent approach to lending: we continue to focus on growing our loan portfolio through relationship-building-not through increased transaction volume.

Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): We are pleased to have assisted approximately 700 small business owners since the PPP program began last year. For many, this was the lifeline they needed to endure the pandemic. In total, we have originated $124 million in PPP loans, with $26 million in 2021, in the third round of the program. As of March 31, 2021, we have $79.8 million in PPP loans outstanding, with $44.2 million forgiven by the Small Business Administration.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

The Federal Reserve remains committed to an ultra-low, short-term interest rate target for the next two to three years and we continue to seek ways to offset the downward pressure on interest income.

Net interest income for the first quarter rose 22% year-over-year to $15.4 million, reflecting a reduction in the cost of funds and growth in our deposit base. Deposits increased 3% from the previous quarter and 26% year-over-year.

Our average cost of funds declined to 0.58% this quarter (versus 0.62% in the previous quarter) and 1.26% in the pre- pandemic first quarter of 2020. The yield on earning assets also decreased, declining to 2.81% versus 2.95% in the previous quarter. As a result, the net interest margin decreased to 2.25% in the first quarter, down from 2.36%. This margin compression was caused by declining yields as well as $21.3 million in subordinated debt, which was added to the balance sheet in November 2020.

NON-INTEREST INCOME

Our overall growth continues to benefit from a sound performance in our trust and investment business, as measured by assets under management and administration. As of March 31, 2021, FineMark had a total of $5.3 billion in assets under management and administration, up 35% on a year-over-year basis. During the first quarter of 2021, we added nearly $138 million in net assets from new and existing clients, demonstrating our ability to expand our current relationships, while also developing new ones.

The U.S. equity market delivered strong (albeit somewhat volatile) returns in the first quarter, which contributed to the growth in trust assets. Trust fees for the quarter totaled $6.0 million, an increase of 18% on a year-over-year basis.

FineMark realized gains of $659,000 from the sale of debt securities in the first quarter, down from $2.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. As previously noted, the first quarter 2021 sales were arranged primarily to offset a $555,000 prepay penalty on $50 million in Federal Home Loan Bank advances, a move that will generate interest savings of $709,000 annually.

NON-INTEREST EXPENSES

As FineMark's loan portfolio, deposit base, and trust business continue to grow, certain expenses increased in the first quarter to enable us to maintain the Bank's high level of client service. Non-interest expenses totaled $14.4 million; a 9% increase compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. This higher expense is mostly due to the hiring of 10 new associates (predominantly in Risk Management and Operations), as well as investments in cybersecurity and technology. Our focus remains fixed on maintaining the level of service required to meet our high standards.

CREDIT QUALITY

The quality of FineMark's loan portfolio remains strong with $2.4 million in classified loans (loans that may potentially default) as of March 31, 2021, down slightly from $2.7 million the previous quarter. The Bank's ratio of classified loans to total capital is exceptionally low at 1.05% compared to an industry average of 14.5%. Total non-performing loans rose slightly year-over-year to $1.6 million (or 0.08% of total loans).

The allowance for loan losses at the end of the first quarter was $21 million, up 1.5% from the previous quarter and up 24% year-over-year. This increase reflects the growth in our loan portfolio and includes a special COVID-related provision of $2.5 million, which was added in the first half of 2020 and in line with industry practice. Loan loss allowances represent 1.10% of total loans outstanding as of March 31, 2021, compared to 1.11% in the previous quarter and 1.06% a year earlier.

Management believes these reserves are sufficient to support the risks in the Bank's loan portfolio. The residential real estate market, which represents the majority of our loan portfolio, has been exceptionally strong during the pandemic. Only 13% of our loan portfolio consists of commercial loans (including PPP loans, which are extinguished when they are forgiven by the Small Business Administration) and we have no concentration in sectors highly affected by COVID-19 interruptions.

Management is pleased with the credit quality of the Bank's loan portfolio and will continue to monitor economic conditions to determine whether additional provisions are necessary. We believe our commitment to knowing our clients'-and working proactively with them to achieve solutions-continues to serve our shareholders well.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

All of FineMark's capital ratios continue to be in excess of regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. As of March 31, 2021, the Bank's tier 1 leverage ratio was 9.23%. FineMark (the consolidated entity)'s tier 1 leverage ratio was 7.34% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 17.37%.

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share amounts) March 31, December 31, Assets 2021 2020 (Unaudited) Cash and due from banks $ 195,726 227,921 Debt securities available for sale 604,246 589,233 Debt securities held to maturity 64,577 64,908 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,095 and $20,782 1,889,770 1,850,293 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 12,082 16,155 Federal Reserve Bank stock 4,767 4,397 Premises and equipment, net 42,262 41,303 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,334 7,674 Accrued interest receivable 7,582 7,604 Deferred tax asset 2,238 - Bank-owned life insurance 35,160 34,963 Other assets 8,404 6,965 Total assets $ 2,874,148 2,851,416 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 393,574 352,281 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 1,819,961 1,788,441 Time deposits 83,496 84,232 Total deposits 2,297,031 2,224,954 Official checks 4,863 5,883 Other borrowings 12,144 5,612 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 284,207 334,271 Operating lease liabilities 7,499 7,849 Subordinated debt 50,737 50,712 Deferred tax liability - 202 Other liabilities 7,267 10,876 Total liabilities 2,663,748 2,640,359 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 9,068,669 and 8,955,427 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020 91 90 Additional paid-in capital 123,688 122,629 Retained earnings 85,692 80,120 Accumulated other comprehensive income 929 8,218 Total shareholders' equity 210,400 211,057 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,874,148 2,851,416

Book Value per Share 23.20 23.57 See Accompanying Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements 18

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Earnings

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Interest income: Loans $ 16,475 15,769 Debt securities 2,468 2,861 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 165 185 Other 117 138 Total interest income 19,225 18,953 Interest expense: Deposits 1,041 3,969 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,094 1,906 Subordinated debt 692 453 Total interest expense 3,827 6,328 Net interest income 15,398 12,625 Provision for loan losses 307 1,183 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,091 11,442 Noninterest income: Trust fees 5,968 5,055 Income from bank-owned life insurance 197 212 Income from solar farms 64 63 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale 659 2,691 (Loss) on extinguishment of debt (555 ) - Other fees and service charges 232 260 Total noninterest income 6,565 8,281 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 8,904 7,989 Occupancy 1,529 1,431 Information systems 1,538 1,208 Professional fees 426 350 Marketing and business development 185 494 Regulatory assessments 393 303 Other 1,395 1,251 Total noninterest expense 14,370 13,026 Earnings before income taxes 7,286 6,697 Income taxes 1,714 1,610 Net earnings $ 5,572 5,087 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 9,023 8,900 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 9,191 9,058 Per share information: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.62 0.57 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 0.56

FineMark Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

First Quarter 2021

Unaudited $ in thousands except for share data 1st Qtr 2021 4th Qtr 2020 3rd Qtr 2020 2nd Qtr 2020 1st Qtr 2020 2021 2020 $ Earnings Net Interest Income $ 15,398 15,312 15,205 15,032 12,625 15,398 12,625 Provision for loan loss $ 307 610 630 2,563 1,183 307 1,183 Non-interest Income $ 6,461 6,113 5,858 5,341 5,590 6,461 5,590 Gain on sale of securities available for sale $ 659 584 1,066 1,371 2,691 659 2,691 Debt extinguishment gains/(losses) $ (555 ) (160 ) - - - (555 ) - Non-interest Expense $ 14,370 13,164 14,069 12,814 13,026 14,370 13,026 Earnings before income taxes $ 7,286 8,075 7,430 6,368 6,697 7,286 6,697 Taxes $ 1,714 1,789 1,694 1,520 1,610 1,714 1,610 Net Income $ 5,572 6,286 5,736 4,847 5,087 5,572 5,087 Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 0.70 0.65 0.54 0.57 0.62 0.57 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.61 0.69 0.63 0.54 0.56 0.61 0.56 Performance Ratios Return on average assets* 0.78 % 0.93 % 0.90 % 0.80 % 0.92 % 0.78 % 0.92 % Return on risk weighted assets* 1.37 % 1.60 % 1.54 % 1.34 % 1.46 % 1.37 % 1.46 % Return on average equity* 10.48 % 12.12 % 11.35 % 10.16 % 11.11 % 10.48 % 11.11 % Yield on earning assets* 2.81 % 2.95 % 3.13 % 3.32 % 3.59 % 2.81 % 3.59 % Cost of funds* 0.58 % 0.62 % 0.67 % 0.77 % 1.26 % 0.58 % 1.26 % Net Interest Margin* 2.25 % 2.36 % 2.50 % 2.58 % 2.39 % 2.25 % 2.39 % Efficiency ratio 65.43 % 60.24 % 63.58 % 58.92 % 62.31 % 65.43 % 62.31 % Capital Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 7.34 % 7.48 % 7.71 % 7.89 % 8.35 % 7.34 % 8.35 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio 12.91 % 12.94 % 13.20 % 13.15 % 14.10 % 12.91 % 14.10 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.91 % 12.94 % 13.20 % 13.15 % 14.10 % 12.91 % 14.10 % Total risk-based capital ratio 17.36 % 17.52 % 16.57 % 16.56 % 17.67 % 17.36 % 17.67 % Book value per share $ 23.20 $ 23.57 $ 23.01 $ 22.08 $ 20.74 $ 23.20 $ 20.74 Tangible book value per share $ 23.20 $ 23.57 $ 23.01 $ 22.08 $ 20.74 $ 23.20 $ 20.74 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (6 ) 3 3 9 (7 ) -6 (7 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans -0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % -0.00 % (0.00 )% (0.00 )% Allowance for loan losses $ 21,095 20,782 20,209 19,582 17,028 21,095 17,028 Allowance to total loans 1.10 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.10 % 1.06 % Nonperforming loans $ 1,599 1,279 1,098 1,560 1,184 1,599 1,184 Other real estate owned $ - - - - - - - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.07 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.06 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.05 % Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans) 1-4 Family 52.4 % 53.1 % 53.3 % 52.8 % 55.9 % 52.4 % 55.9 % Commercial Loans 13.1 % 13.5 % 14.9 % 15.3 % 10.9 % 13.1 % 10.9 % Commercial Real Estate 19.5 % 18.9 % 19.4 % 19.9 % 21.0 % 19.5 % 21.0 % Construction Loans 7.7 % 7.6 % 6.8 % 6.7 % 6.6 % 7.7 % 6.6 % Other Loans 7.3 % 7.0 % 5.5 % 5.3 % 5.6 % 7.3 % 5.6 % End of Period Balances Assets $ 2,874,148 2,851,416 2,606,789 2,520,831 2,464,669 2,874,148 2,464,669 Debt Securities $ 668,823 654,141 619,016 618,569 577,917 668,823 577,917 Loans, net of allowance $ 1,889,770 1,850,293 1,789,905 1,727,853 1,584,767 1,889,770 1,584,767 Deposits $ 2,297,031 2,224,954 1,978,922 1,919,966 1,824,174 2,297,031 1,824,174 Other borrowings $ 12,144 5,612 14,920 9,121 112,527 12,144 112,527 Subordinated Debt $ 50,737 50,712 29,622 29,610 29,598 50,737 29,598 FHLB Advances $ 284,207 334,271 354,334 314,396 294,458 284,207 294,458 Shareholders Equity $ 210,400 211,057 205,627 197,174 185,119 210,400 185,119 Trust and Investment Fee Income $ 5,968 5,591 5,337 4,897 5,055 5,968 5,055 Assets Under Administration Balance at beginning of period $ 5,091,408 4,622,464 4,382,810 3,932,309 4,472,585 5,091,408 4,472,585 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income $ 75,199 349,016 166,182 389,677 (706,530 ) 75,199 (706,530 ) Net client asset flows $ 137,955 119,928 73,472 60,824 166,253 137,955 166,253 Balance at end of period $ 5,304,562 5,091,408 4,622,464 4,382,810 3,932,309 5,304,562 3,932,309 Percentage of AUA that are managed 89 % 89 % 90 % 89 % 88 % 89 % 88 % Stock Valuation Closing Market Price (OTCQX) $ 30.00 23.41 19.85 21.60 21.00 $ 30.00 $ 21.00 Multiple of Tangible Book Value 1.29 0.99 0.86 1.0 1.0 $ 1.29 $ 1.01 *annualized

