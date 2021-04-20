Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.04.2021 | 15:52
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China releases new documentary on modern-day Xinjiang

BEIJING, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from CCTV+:

China Global Television Network (CGTN) released new documentary "Beyond the Mountains: Life in Xinjiang" on Apr. 16th.

The documentary is an 80-minute film on the contemporary state of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The documentary will walk the audience through the local life through four parts: Changing Times, Following the Money, New Generations, and Man and Nature.

The documentary encompasses stories on how the government has supported the Xinjiang people, how the locals have pursued their dreams, the local culture inheritance and development as well as the harmonious coexistence displayed between human and nature.

Featuring 24 individuals living in areas north and south of the Tianshan Mountains amid vibrant socioeconomic changes, it aims to break stereotypes and clear up misconceptions from outside the region.

Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIoAul77LgE

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIoAul77LgE

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.