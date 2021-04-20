Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.04.2021
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
20.04.2021 | 15:57
Quant AB (publ) publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020

STOCKHOLM, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant's Annual Report and Sustainability Report for 2020 have been published and are now available on the Quant website. For more information, please visit the Investors section on https://www.quantservice.com/investor/

Stockholm, 20 April 2021
Quant AB (publ)


For further information, please contact:

André Strömgren, CFO: +46 708 410 796
E-mail: ir@quantservice.com

Quant AB (publ) is a global leader in industrial maintenance. For over 30 years, we have been realizing the full potential of maintenance for our customers. From embedding superior safety practices and building a true maintenance culture, to optimizing maintenance cost and improving plant performance, our people make the difference. We are passionate about maintenance and proud of ensuring we achieve our customers' goals in the most professional way. The group operates internationally in close to 20 countries world-wide, employing more than 2,400 people. The parent company is located in Stockholm, Sweden.

Quant AB (publ) is privately held by Nordic Capital since 2014. For additional information about the group, please visit www.quantservice.com.

This information is information that Quant is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.30 CET on 20 April 2021

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/quant-ab/r/quant-ab--publ--publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-for-2020,c3329115

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17752/3329115/1404414.pdf

Quant Annual Report 2020

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17752/3329115/86d5da50beada5a9.pdf

Quant Sustainability Report 2020

