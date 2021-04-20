Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2021 | 16:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Split and Change of ISIN for Creades AB (57/21)

Referring to the bulletin from Creades AB's annual general meeting, held on
April 14, 2021, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 10:1. The
share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from April 27, 2021. The
order book will not change. 

Short name:                 CRED A   
Terms:                    Split: 10:1 
Current ISIN:                SE0004390516
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Apr 26, 2021
New ISIN code:                SE0015661236
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Apr 27, 2021

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
