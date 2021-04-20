Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for ArcAroma AB is updated (173/21)

On January 20, 2021, the shares in ArcAroma AB ("ArcAroma") were given observation status with reference to an adopted merger plan between ArcAroma and OptiFreeze AB ("Optifreeze"), according to which ArcAroma will be absorbed by OptiFreeze. Today, April 20, 2021, ArcAroma applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have its financial instruments removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in ArcAroma AB (AAA, ISIN code SE0014609459, order book ID 93180). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50