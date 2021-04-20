Announcing the Launch of Sweet Potato Snaps, All Natural Treats for Pets

Sweet Potato Snaps are Ideal for Dogs, Horses, Donkeys, Rabbits and Many Other Domestic Pets Both Large and Small

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Lisa Pullen, a sweet potato farmer from Wisconsin, is pleased to announce the launch of Sweet Potato Snaps, a 100 percent all natural treat for a wide variety of pets.

To learn more about Sweet Potato Snaps and how they are made, please visit https://www.sweetpotatosnaps.com/.

As Pullen explained, she was inspired to create her own pet snacks after shopping for dog treats and finding it harder than she thought it would be to find healthy options that would not upset her pets' stomachs.

Pullen decided to create a 100 percent all-natural pet snack with the sweet potatoes that are grown on her Wisconsin farm. She started slicing and dehydrating the sweet potatoes that were too large or misshapen, transforming them into treats. She currently offers two flavors: plain sweet potato and sweet/potato cranberry; the latter are made with natural and additive-free cranberry juice from Wisconsin cranberries.

After creating her first test batches of Sweet Potato Snaps, Pullen handed out samples of both flavors to friends, family and even some total strangers. The response, she noted, was the proverbial proof in the pudding.

"The results were amazing, as everyone's pet was eating up our snacks faster than I could make them," Pullen said, adding that she then decided to market her all-natural pet snacks. Sweet Potato Snaps are currently the focus of a fundraiser on Kickstarter.

From the smallest dogs and rabbits to larger pets like horses, donkeys, goats and others, Pullen said the Sweet Potato Snaps are easy on the stomach and offer a number of benefits.

"The amino acids in sweet potatoes can help maintain healthy, strong and lean muscles," Pullen said, adding that they can also boost antioxidant activity, which helps to protect against cancer and other diseases.

"Sweet potatoes are also a high-fiber vegetable, which makes them fantastic for your pets' digestive system, and they are high in antioxidants and gluten free."

About Sweet Potato Snaps:

Sweet Potato Snaps are 100 percent all natural, additive-free pet treats. They come in two flavors: plain sweet potato and sweet potato/cranberry and are gentle on the stomach. They are ideal for a wide variety of pets including dogs, rabbits, horses, donkeys and many others. For more information, please visit https://www.sweetpotatosnaps.com/.

Contact:

Mary Kay

pr.marykay@gmail.com

(213) 625-0805

SOURCE: Sweet Potato Snaps

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/641343/Announcing-the-Launch-of-Sweet-Potato-Snaps-All-Natural-Treats-for-Pets