Terseta: Terseta UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR Q1, 2021.

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-04-20 17:19 CEST -- Revenues of the company (including fines and penalties) were equal to 56,471 EUR during Q1, 2021. Company's loss before taxation was equal to (266,505) EUR, net loss of the Company was equal to (220,529) EUR. On 31st of March 2021, current liabilities of the Company exceeded its current assets by EUR 105,939 - the liquidity of the Company will be ensured by cash injections of the sole shareholder. Company's shareholder structure did not change during Q1, 2021. Authorized capital was increased by 1,000,000 EUR during Q1 2021 and was equal to 1,002,500 EUR on the 31st of March, 2021, number of shares was equal to 1,002,500 units. Equity of the Company was equal to 638,010 EUR on the 31st of March, 2021. Company's Debt liabilities to investors, including accrued interest, were equal to 8,149,333 EUR, Loan to asset value ratio (LTV) was equal to 72,63%, as of 31st of March 2021, Company complied with all conditions regarding its obligations to bonholders according to the terms of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue. Full unaudited financial statements for 3 month period, which ended on the 31st of March, 2021 are provided in the attachments of this notice. Rytis Zaloga CEO Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt Tel. +370 650 32044 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853380