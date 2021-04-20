Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2021 | 17:29
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Terseta: Terseta UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR Q1, 2021.

Vilnius, Lithuania, 2021-04-20 17:19 CEST --
Revenues of the company (including fines and penalties) were equal to 56,471
EUR during Q1, 2021. Company's loss before taxation was equal to (266,505) EUR,
net loss of the Company was equal to (220,529) EUR. 

On 31st of March 2021, current liabilities of the Company exceeded its current
assets by EUR 105,939 - the liquidity of the Company will be ensured by cash
injections of the sole shareholder. 

Company's shareholder structure did not change during Q1, 2021. Authorized
capital was increased by 1,000,000 EUR during Q1 2021 and was equal to
1,002,500 EUR on the 31st of March, 2021, number of shares was equal to
1,002,500 units. Equity of the Company was equal to 638,010 EUR on the 31st of
March, 2021. 

Company's Debt liabilities to investors, including accrued interest, were equal
to 8,149,333 EUR, Loan to asset value ratio (LTV) was equal to 72,63%, as of
31st of March 2021, Company complied with all conditions regarding its
obligations to bonholders according to the terms of EUR 6.00 LORDS LB BALTIC
FUND IV TERSETA NOTES 20-2022 (ISIN code: LT0000404832) issue. 

Full unaudited financial statements for 3 month period, which ended on the 31st
of March, 2021 are provided in the attachments of this notice. 


     Rytis Zaloga
     CEO
     
     Email: rytis.zaloga@lordslb.lt
     Tel. +370 650 32044

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853380
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.