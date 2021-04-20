OTR Tires Market Size to Reach USD 8068.4 Million by 2027 at a CAGR 4.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Off the Road (OTR) Tires Market is segmented by Type (Radial Tire, Solid Tire), by Application (Loader, Crane, Concrete Machinery, Mining Machine). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports in the Vehicle Parts & Accessories Category.

The OTR Tires Market was valued at USD 5915.3 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 8068.4 Million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of OTR Tires market size are:

Increasing demand for agriculture tractors due to adoption of modern agriculture techniques.

Increase in demand for construction & mining equipment due to increased infrastructural development in developing countries.

The rise in average machine hours has increased the need to replace the tires.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE OTR TIRES MARKET SIZE

An increase in demand for agricultural tractors is expected to drive the growth of OTR Tires market size. Tractors have been an integral part of modern agriculture for a long time. Modern tractors are used for plowing, tilling, and planting fields in addition to routine lawn care, landscape maintenance, moving or spreading fertilizer, and clearing bushes.

The substantial increase in the mining industry and heavy machinery are expected to drive the growth of the OTR tire market size. The mining industry uses a lot of heavy vehicles which use OTR tires for their stability and endurance.

Technological advances, expanding distributor & dealership networks and rising adoption of radial tires are other factors that will positively affect the global OTR tire market.

A rise in average machine hours is also expected to fuel the OTR tire market size. The increase in average heavy load vehicle working hours will, in turn, increase the deterioration rate of the OTR tire, thereby increasing the need to replace the tire sooner.

OTR MARKET SEGMENTS

Segment by Type

Radial Tire

Solid Tire .

Segment by Application

Loader

Crane

Concrete Machinery

Mining Machine

Others.

OTR MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the radial tire is expected to hold a significant OTR tire market share during the forecast period. Advantages offered by radial tires such as reduced fuel consumption, less vibration, extended tire life, and flexible sidewalls are expected to increase its adoption.

Based on the region, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the OTR tire market due to the rapidly developing economy that is propelling the construction activity in the region.

By Region

North America

US.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Top Companies Covered in this report are:

Michelin

Bridgestone

TITAN

Goodyear

Yokohama Tire

BKT

China National Tire & Rubber

Continental Tire

Guizhou Tyre Co., Ltd

Double Coin Holdings

Xingyuan Tires Group

Apollo Tyre

Sailun Tyre

Triangle Tyre

Shandong Linglong Tyre

Fujian Haian Rubber

JK Tyre

Shandong Taishan Tyre.

