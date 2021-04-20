Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021

Golden Ocean Group Limitedand in the links below.
April 20, 2021
The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- GOGL - 2020 Form 20-F (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/bd7b3552-8904-4396-ba0a-94b13a18ede8)
- GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/5742f2ed-3ca1-4297-99c4-5a95eaa30f6b)
GOLDEN OCEAN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de