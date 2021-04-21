Snag bags top trust rating

Snag, the size-inclusive hosiery firm, is now the highest-rated UK fashion retailer on Trustpilot

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Size-inclusive hosiery firm, Snag , has been rated the most trusted fashion retailer in the UK.

The Edinburgh-based start-up, which has an overall trust score of 4.9 out of 5, has received over 38,000 'excellent' ratings on customer review website, Trustpilot , making it the highest-rated UK fashion retailer on the platform.

Founder and CEO, Brie Read, attributes the brand's success to its authenticity: "Everyone deserves clothes that fit. Unlike some fashion brands, we're not just size-inclusive when it's convenient. We make comfortable, affordable tights to fit all body types from size 4 to 36."

Snag, which uses real customers rather than professional models in its campaigns, is expected to reach £40 million in turnover this year, despite significant challenges caused by Covid-19.

The company's sales declined by 75% at the start of the pandemic, which it attributes to a sharp fall in demand for dresses, and consequently, tights. Snag responded with the launch of an 'SOS' voucher scheme, which generated £1.25 million in sales from 10,000 customers in 5 days.

"We saw that as a ringing endorsement of our brand," Brie explains. "The fact that so many people rushed to support us when times were tough says a lot about our relationship with our customers, and the trust that they have in us."

With sales set to recover to pre-pandemic levels, the brand now has plans for expansion, with a new line of leggings already launched and a range of sustainable swimwear, t-shirts and skirts in the works.

The planned expansion will see Snag aiming to balance growth with authenticity: "With high-growth, there's a risk that you lose sight of your original purpose" says Brie. "Companies can get so big so quickly that they forget their values.

"That just wouldn't work out for Snag: the connection we have with our customers is one of the major reasons they keep coming back. It is so important to us that we keep their trust as we grow."

Snag currently sells in 82 countries including the UK, US, Canada and Australia.



Snag tights and leggings can be purchased at www.snagtights.com

For further information, contact Chris Killen

E: chris@moment-hq.com

T: ??+44 (0) 131 378 5065

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492488/Snag_Group_Photo.jpg