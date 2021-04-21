Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Endlich! Ist das der Startschuss?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.04.2021 | 07:04
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Snag bags top trust rating

Snag, the size-inclusive hosiery firm, is now the highest-rated UK fashion retailer on Trustpilot

EDINBURGH, Scotland, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Size-inclusive hosiery firm, Snag, has been rated the most trusted fashion retailer in the UK.

Snag: The most trusted fashion retailer in the UK, representing real bodies with clothes that fit

The Edinburgh-based start-up, which has an overall trust score of 4.9 out of 5, has received over 38,000 'excellent' ratings on customer review website, Trustpilot, making it the highest-rated UK fashion retailer on the platform.

Founder and CEO, Brie Read, attributes the brand's success to its authenticity: "Everyone deserves clothes that fit. Unlike some fashion brands, we're not just size-inclusive when it's convenient. We make comfortable, affordable tights to fit all body types from size 4 to 36."

Snag, which uses real customers rather than professional models in its campaigns, is expected to reach £40 million in turnover this year, despite significant challenges caused by Covid-19.

The company's sales declined by 75% at the start of the pandemic, which it attributes to a sharp fall in demand for dresses, and consequently, tights. Snag responded with the launch of an 'SOS' voucher scheme, which generated £1.25 million in sales from 10,000 customers in 5 days.

"We saw that as a ringing endorsement of our brand," Brie explains. "The fact that so many people rushed to support us when times were tough says a lot about our relationship with our customers, and the trust that they have in us."

With sales set to recover to pre-pandemic levels, the brand now has plans for expansion, with a new line of leggings already launched and a range of sustainable swimwear, t-shirts and skirts in the works.

The planned expansion will see Snag aiming to balance growth with authenticity: "With high-growth, there's a risk that you lose sight of your original purpose" says Brie. "Companies can get so big so quickly that they forget their values.

"That just wouldn't work out for Snag: the connection we have with our customers is one of the major reasons they keep coming back. It is so important to us that we keep their trust as we grow."

Snag currently sells in 82 countries including the UK, US, Canada and Australia.


Snag tights and leggings can be purchased at www.snagtights.com

For further information, contact Chris Killen
E: chris@moment-hq.com
T: ??+44 (0) 131 378 5065

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1492488/Snag_Group_Photo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.