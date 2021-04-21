The global battle for talent supercharged by the Covid-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating, with Australia sending out strong signals that it intends to succeed with its latest immigration offering under the Australia Global Business and Talent Attraction Taskforce. Under the purview of the taskforce, there is a fast-tracked visa program with a streamlined path to permanent residence for talented individuals. The Global Talent visa has been designed to grow Australia's innovation and tech economies in a bid to boost economic recovery, enhance resilience, and drive competitiveness by attracting dynamic, highly skilled individuals to relocate to its safe shores.

With no age limit or investment prerequisite, the only requirements for applicants are to be internationally recognized, prominent in their field, and able to provide evidence of outstanding achievements. The 10 future-focused target sectors are: Agri-food and AgTech, Energy, Health Industries, Defence, Advanced Manufacturing and Space, Circular Economy, DigiTech, Infrastructure and Tourism, Financial Services and FinTech, and Education. Places are also available to internationally recognized master's and PhD students demonstrating exceptional talent.

Peter Verwer, the Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Global Business and Talent Attraction, says, "Australia has managed the Covid-19 crisis extremely well, but its economy, like many others around the world, has taken a hit. This is precisely why Australia established the Global Business and Talent Attraction Taskforce. It serves to attract high-value businesses and exceptionally talented individuals such as top scientists, tech entrepreneurs, and investors, along with their ideas, networks, and capital, to work and live permanently in Australia. This will in turn create opportunities for Australians by transferring skills, promoting innovation, and creating jobs."

Director of leading international citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley Partners' Australia office, Tony Le Nevez, says that along with its focus on the future, the country's prosperity, safety, and exceptional quality of life make it a highly sought-after destination. "Stimulating innovation tech innovation in particular is non-negotiable for any sovereign state in the current context. By attracting and harnessing the world's cutting-edge talent, Australia's Global Talent visa offering will ensure that the country stays well ahead of the game. The pandemic has evoked a strong desire for change, leading many individuals to seek out alternatives. Australia was one of the top-performing countries in the Investment Migration Programs Health Risk Assessment and the Global Talent visa presents a perfect opportunity for matching the best talent with a safe, reliable, and successful country that is forward looking."

India is among the top countries showing interest in the Global Talent visa program along with the UK and the US, according to statistics from the Australian Department of Home Affairs. Successful applicants are able to obtain fast-tracked permanent residence for the whole family within six weeks, which makes the program extremely appealing. For those keen on learning more about the Global Talent visa, Henley Partnerswill be hosting an exclusive panel discussion with Verwer and Le Nevez on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 at 12:00 noon IST (14:30 SGT). For more details, see here.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210420005712/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Alina Morais

Head of PR, Southeast Asia

alina.morais@henleyglobal.com

+65 9295 4792