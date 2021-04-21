WISekey has joined forces with Jacob Co to NFT the Astronomia Sky the epitome of 21st century haute horlogerie and a globally recognized symbol of Jacob Co watchmaking expertise.

This cooperation comes after the successful launch of two world premieres last week on which WISeKey auctioned the NFT of the first digital twin of a physical watch NFT to go on sale, the Hublot Bigger Bang All Black Tourbillon Chronograph Special Piece by Jean-Claude Biver and simultaneously the Jacob Company NFT a 3-D animation produced by the brand and inspired by its Epic SF24 travel watch with two added features to make it a bespoke digital creation: a tourbillon and a split-flap system displaying the names of 10 cryptocurrencies.

The watch was bought by Hugo Pingray and Amaury Mamou-Mani as a 30th Birthday gift to Pierre Vannineuse, their co-founding partner at the Alpha Blue Ocean Group. The unique watch is engraved with the three partner's initials, "PHA", and Alpha Blue Ocean's logo. The engraving will be reflected on the NFT of this masterpiece using WISeKey's technology that promises to revolutionise the watch industry.

For this new NFT Jacob Co will be using WISekey technology to authenticate the provenance of the physical watch including creating NFts for each of the layers constituting this unprecedented concept and its entirely mechanical construction. The Astronomia has gone beyond impressive horological achievements and has been regarded as an outstanding multidisciplinary engineering achievement.

"We are very proud to be part of this project. It is a true revolution that takes the best of different industries and that is fully in line with the logic of Alpha Blue Ocean, namely, BetterFuture. What Jacob and WISekey have just accomplished is a true technological achievement and it is an honour to be with them on this initiative." Pierre Vannineuse, CEO Founder Alpha Blue Ocean.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO WISekey said "We are delighted to join forces between WISeKey and Jacob Co. This combination of a powerful NFT technology offering with Jacob Co watchmaking expertise in conducting Trusted NFTs auctions is a great model on how to WISeKey's unique Digital Identification NFT platform technology to deliver the most secure and scalable blockchain backend for creating real digital twins for valuable objects. This unique approach will make it possible to mint provenance and a digital version into an NFT that contains smart contracts on how the digital twin may be used, removing any uncertainty of what an NFT actually means to a collector by delivering authenticated digital twins to the watch luxury market.

Benjamin Arabov, CEO of Jacob Co said "For this new NFT Jacob Co will be using WISekey technology to authenticate the provenance of the physical watch including creating NFts for each of the layers constituting this unprecedented concept and its entirely mechanical construction. The Astronomia has gone beyond impressive horological achievements and has been regarded as an outstanding multidisciplinary engineering achievement."

About Alpha Blue Ocean:

Created in 2017 by Pierre Vannineuse, Hugo Pingray and Amaury Mamou-Mani, Alpha Blue Ocean is a young and dynamic family office with the mission of revolutionizing the financial industry by offering constant performance offers adapted to risk.

Alpha Blue Ocean operates through a direct, rational and efficient approach. Alpha Blue Ocean offers alternative financing solutions. Those flexible solutions for listed companies, also known as private placements or, quite simply, PIPE (Private Investments in Public Equities).

ABO is notably behind the turnaround and development of Europlasma, Safe Orthopedics, Intrasense and Douaisienne de Basse Tension (DBT), among others in France and across the world

