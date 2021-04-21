

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group plc (DRX.L) reported a robust trading and operational performance in the first three months of 2021. With strong balance sheet and cash flows, the company continues to expect net debt to Adjusted EBITDA to return to its long-term target of around 2 x by the end of 2022.



Will Gardiner, Drax Group CEO, said, 'In the first quarter of 2021 we delivered a robust trading and operational performance, alongside steps to further decarbonise the business and support our flexible and renewable generation strategy. These include the end of commercial coal generation, the sale of our gas power stations and just last week we acquired leading Canadian biomass producer Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc...'



Further, the company noted that full-year expectations for the Group remain underpinned by 'continued good operational availability for the remainder of 2021.'



