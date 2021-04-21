The vertically integrated factory is expected to be located near Sevilla, in southern Spain. The factory will be owned and operated by the newly created company Greenland Gigafactory.From pv magazine Spain Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) has revealed that the Spanish startup Greenland intends to set up a 5 GW vertically integrated solar module factory in Spain. The research institute supports this project as an advisor and will oversee everything from factory planning to joint development of advanced cell technologies, including technical support. "To ensure the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...