VIP-Insta-Leak: Das wissen jetzt nur Sie und 8,7 Mio. andere Personen...
21.04.2021 | 09:05
First North Denmark: Impero A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market Denmark as per 22 April 2021. 



Name:             Impero          
-------------------------------------------------------
ISIN:             DK0061536828       
-------------------------------------------------------
Short name:          IMPERO          
-------------------------------------------------------
Volume:            18,148,901 shares    
-------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 32326676         
-------------------------------------------------------
Face value:          DKK 0.1         
-------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1            
-------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North Denmark / 100
-------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       MiFID II tick size table 
-------------------------------------------------------
Mic code:           DSME           
-------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:         220761          
-------------------------------------------------------



ICB-klassifikation:

Industry    Supersector  
------------------------------
10 Technology 1010 Technology
------------------------------









For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853521
