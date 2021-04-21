First North Denmark: Impero A/S - admittance to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark

Please be informed that Impero A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 22 April 2021. Name: Impero ------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0061536828 ------------------------------------------------------- Short name: IMPERO ------------------------------------------------------- Volume: 18,148,901 shares ------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 32326676 ------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North Denmark / 100 ------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------- Mic code: DSME ------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 220761 ------------------------------------------------------- ICB-klassifikation: Industry Supersector ------------------------------ 10 Technology 1010 Technology ------------------------------ For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=853521