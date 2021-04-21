

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British-based silver and gold miner Hochschild Mining (HOC.L) reported Wednesday that its first-quarter attributable silver production slid to 2.83 million ounces from last year's 2.98 million ounces. Attributable gold production declined to 52.8 thousand ounces from 59.4 thousand ounces.



During the quarter, silver equivalent was 7.37 million ounces, versus 8.09 million ounces last year. Gold equivalent in the quarter fell to 85.7 thousand ounces from 94.1 thousand ounces last year.



Looking ahead, the Group said it is on track to deliver overall 2021 production target of 360-372 thousand gold equivalent ounces or 31.0-32.0 million silver equivalent ounces. In addition, the Group reiterated that its all-in sustaining cost for 2021 is on track to be in line with the guidance of $1,210-$1,250 per gold equivalent ounce or $14.1-$14.5 per silver equivalent ounce.



