Baltic Data Center Operators DEAC and DLC Developed a Reliable Business Continuity Solution

Data center operator DEAC, in cooperation with the Lithuanian company Data Logistics Center (DLC), pooled their resources and created a disaster recovery solution for enterprises, based on two data centers in Riga (Latvia) and Vilnius (Lithuania).

Now DEAC provides its customers with the opportunity to choose the main and backup data center infrastructure location either in Riga or Vilnius. This solution allows businesses to continue their operation even in case of an incident.

"The geographic location of two Baltic countries expands the possibilities of data storage and backups in reliable and independent data centers," comments Andris Gailitis, CEO of DEAC.

"It is difficult to foresee the impact of information systems' failures and recovery times for a company's operations and profits. Therefore, we are taking steps to prevent potential data loss," adds Darius Zailskas, CEO of DLC.

In 2020 both companies were acquired by the Swiss infrastructure investment fund managed by Quaero Capital to strengthen resources and accelerate their development.

Riga is already a beneficial location for foreign companies as an outsourcing center, back office for data or consolidation of IT functions. Likewise Vilnius is now also a reliable location. Combining the resources of the Latvian and Lithuanian companies allows them to provide even more secure business continuity solutions.

Disaster recovery principles imply deployment of a redundant IT infrastructure in a geographically remote data center. Up-to-date solutions for the implementation of a disaster recovery plan (Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service, DRaaS) ensure high level of business continuity.

DEAC and DLC data centers comply with the highest security standards and provide efficient network connections with secure encryption.

About DEAC

DEACis one of the largest independent data center operators in Northern Europe. The company owns two data centers in Riga (Latvia), and also has sites and cloud infrastructure in Moscow, Kiev, Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Stockholm and Vilnius. Years of experience developing and implementing a wide range of secure IT services allows DEAC to create individual solutions for industries' specifics and business goals of customers from more than 40 countries.

About DLC

DLC(Data Logistics Center) is one of the largest data center and communications operators in the Baltics. The company owns two data centers in Vilnius (Lithuania), and also operates a backbone network with transmission speed of up to 9.6 TB/s together with partners from Tallinn to Frankfurt.





Contact information for the media

Maria Bergere

Senior Marketing Project Manager

MBergere@deac.eu

+371 20 286 565