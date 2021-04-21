DJ Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 14.5865 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 71160324 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 100253 EQS News ID: 1187023 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187023&application_name=news

