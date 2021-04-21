DJ Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (PABG LN) Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor S&P Eurozone Paris-Aligned Climate (EU PAB) (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 24.2164 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25423339 CODE: PABG LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PABG LN Sequence No.: 100299 EQS News ID: 1187069 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187069&application_name=news

