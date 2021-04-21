DJ Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CNAL LN) Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Hwabao WP MSCI China A (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 201.7948 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1174714 CODE: CNAL LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAL LN Sequence No.: 100202 EQS News ID: 1186972 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1186972&application_name=news

April 21, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)