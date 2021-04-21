A new study from Australia has highlighted the potential of polysilicon passivated junctions for revolutionizing the commercial production of crystalline silicon solar panels. It also presented, however, the technical and economic hurdles that must still be removed to ensure its success, including the damage that this technology can produce for the polysilicon layers, due to the cell's metallization process. Passivated contacts based on doped polycrystalline-silicon/silicon-oxide junctions could soon be applied to the mass production of crystalline-silicon (c-Si) solar modules, according to a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...