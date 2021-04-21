DJ Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURU LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2021 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.8405 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2866223 CODE: TURU LN ISIN: LU1900067601 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURU LN Sequence No.: 100338 EQS News ID: 1187122 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187122&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)