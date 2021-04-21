DJ Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNO LN) Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2021 / 09:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Commodities Refinitiv/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.8556 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4429102 CODE: CRNO LN ISIN: LU1829218582 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNO LN Sequence No.: 100329 EQS News ID: 1187113 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187113&application_name=news

