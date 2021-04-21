DJ Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2021 / 09:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.6351 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 251807 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 100314 EQS News ID: 1187098 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 03:43 ET (07:43 GMT)