TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Presentation
PR Newswire
London, April 21
21/04/2021
TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 57985, LEI: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)
Select Monthly Income Fund Presentation
The Portfolio Management team has updated the presentation for TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, highlighting how their views feed into positioning.
Please click here to view the presentation
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de