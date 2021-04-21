

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's producer prices increased in March, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Producer prices grew 3.9 percent annually in March, following a 2.2 percent increase in February. Economists had forecast a 3.5 percent rise.



Prices in mining and quarrying grew 23.3 percent and prices in manufacturing rise 3.3 percent. Prices for electricity, gas supply, steam and hot, and water supply, sewerage and waste management prices increased by 2.3 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.3 percent in March, after a 1.0 percent gain in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

