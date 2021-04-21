

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's industrial production rose more than expected in March, data from Statistics Poland showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production grew 18.9 percent annually in March. Economists had expected a growth of 13.1 percent.



Manufacturing output rose 20.9 percent yearly in March. Electricity output and water supply gained by 5.3 percent and 12.2 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output declined 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output grew 18.6 percent in March.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial output increased 15.7 percent in March.



