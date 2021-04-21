London Legal Adopts RelativityOne, Advancing eDiscovery Capabilities

The SaaS eDiscovery solution will provide a greater service experience for London Legal's clients.

LONDON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London Legal, a UK-based boutique service provider, today announced it is expanding the firm's eDiscovery offering with the addition of Relativity's cloud-based solution, RelativityOne. With RelativityOne, London Legal brings the most intuitive, secure, cost effective eDiscovery solution to its customers, empowering them to best service their clients and meet the data challenges of today.

London Legal developers can now deploy, manage and build in the cloud and focus their efforts on greater customisation for partnership clients rather than infrastructure and maintenance. RelativityOne's elastic environment enables London Legal to scale resources and storage to meet data demands and effectively control client costs. By servicing customers through a SaaS platform, London Legal has access to the latest advancements in RelativityOne. Features like Aero UI, a simplified interface; Collect, an integrated Office 365 data collection tool; and Redact, an advanced redaction feature to automate workflows and reduce review time.

With the secure and powerful RelativityOne product, London Legal will be able to further leverage its eDiscovery expertise to provide more value and better results for its clients. RelativityOne also gives London Legal's users the flexibility to pick and choose solutions from the Relativity App Hub that best suits their unique workflows across different stages of the Electronic Discovery Reference Model -and solve data challenges outside of eDiscovery.

"This year London Legal is celebrating our 20th anniversary and we're renewing our commitment to our mission of offering clients industry-leading technology," said Mark Sprules, Managing Director at London Legal. "We are delighted to announce the adoption of RelativityOne as the centrepiece of this commitment. RelativityOne's fresh focus on flexibility, scalability and greater user experience will allow our team to focus more energy on proactively supporting clients and adding value to their case strategy."

"This new offering reinforces London Legal's commitment to provide solutions tailored to its customers' unique needs. With the adoption of RelativityOne, their customers can now innovate faster with a customisable and extensible cloud platform backed by the power of integrated artificial intelligence," said Steve Couling, Managing Director and VP Sales, EMEA at Relativity. "We look forward to building our relationship with London Legal and helping them ensure the most pertinent information is highlighted early and accurately within litigation, bringing costs down and increasing efficiency for their customers."

About London Legal

London Legal supports legal teams throughout litigation and investigation processes from eDiscovery to reprographic services. We combine industry expertise, leading technology solutions and personal service to help our customers deliver excellence to their clients. To find out more please visit https://www.london-legal.co.uk/ or get in touch at enquiries@london-legal.co.uk.

About Relativity

Relativity's SaaS platform RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. Relativity has?more than 300,000 annual users in 49 countries serving thousands of organisations globally. Please contact Relativity at? sales@relativity.com ?or visit? http://www.relativity.com ?for more information.?

