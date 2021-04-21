

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output increased rose for the second straight month in February, albeit at a softer pace, data from the statistical office ISTAT showed on Wednesday.



The construction output rose a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent month-on-month in February, after a 5.0 percent growth in January.



On a yearly basis, the construction output increased a working day adjusted 3.5 percent in February, after a 0.7 percent fall in the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the construction output gained 2.4 percent in February, after a 7.2 percent increase in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

