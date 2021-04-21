The "Russian Truck Market Forecast for 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report contains detailed information for a comprehensive assessment of the truck market: production and sales, the number and location of dealerships, price dynamics and financial capacity, as well as macroeconomic indicators and legal factors affecting the market.

Based on this information the new truck market forecast for 2020-2025 is segmented by brands, body types, axle configuration, etc. Truck production forecasts were also developed.

A new forecast of the market revenue of the new truck and BIG-7 vehicle market for 2020-2025 is contained.

The truck market forecast for 2020-2025 is prepared through desk research. The main data sources are the publisher's own databases, state statistics service, manufacturers' and dealers' data. The report contains tables, charts, graphs.

The new truck market forecast in Russia is a necessary planning tool in any company operating in the truck market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Macroeconomic indicators

1.1. General macroeconomic indicators

1.1 1. GDP

1.1.2. Fixed assets investment

1.1.3. Industrial production

1.1.4. Business confidence index

1.1.5. Consumer confidence index

1.1.6. Fuel excise duty

1.1.7. Oil prices

1.1.8. Ruble exchange rate

1.2. Aggregate impact of specific macroeconomic indicators on the truck market

2. Legal factors

3. Truck production

4. New truck market

4.1. New truck sales

4.2. New truck sales by price segment

4.3. New truck sales, 20 brands

4.4. New truck sales, 20 models

4.5. New truck sales, TOP-15 body builders

4.6. New truck sales, TOP-15 body types

4.7. New truck sales by axle

4.8. New truck sales by gross vehicle weight (GVW)

4.9. New truck sales by brand origin

4.10. New truck sales, 10 countries of brand origin

4.11. New truck sales by production origin

4.12. New truck sales, 10 countries of manufacture

4.13. New truck sales by engine type

4.14. New truck sales by engine displacement

4.15. New truck sales, 20 regions

5. New 16+ ton BIG-7 truck market

5.1. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+)

5.2. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by brands

5.3. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) financial results by brands

5.4. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+), TOP-15 models

5.5. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+), TOP-5 body types

5.6. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by axle

5.7. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by gross vehicle weight

5.8. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by country of brand origin

5.9. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by country of production

5.10. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by engine displacement

5.11. New BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+), TOP-20 regions

6. Used truck market

6.1. Used truck sales

6.2. Used truck sales by price segments

6.3. Used truck sales, ???-20 brands

6.4. Used truck sales, ???-20 models

6.5. Used truck sales, ???-15 body types

6.6. Used truck sales by axle

6.7. Used truck sales by gross vehicle weight (GVW)

6.8. Used truck sales by brand origin

6.9. Used truck sales, ???-10 countries of brand origin

6.10. Used truck sales by production origin

6.11. Used truck sales, ???-10 countries of production

6.12. Used truck sales by engine displacement

6.13. Used truck sales, ???-20 regions

7. Used BIG-7 truck market (GVW 16+)

7.1. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+)

7.2. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by brands

7.3. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+), TOP-15 models

7.4. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by body types

7.5. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by axle

7.6. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by gross vehicle weight

7.7. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by country of brand origin

7.8. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by country of production

7.9. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+) by engine displacement

7.10. Used BIG-7 truck sales (GVW 16+), TOP-20 regions

8. Truck dealer networks

9. Truck market revenue and price dynamics

9.1. New truck market revenue and price dynamics

9.1.1. New truck market revenue and price dynamics by country of manufacture

9.1.2. New truck market revenue and price dynamics by brand

9.1.3. New truck market revenue and price dynamics by region

9.2. Used truck market revenue and price dynamics

9.2.1. Used truck market revenue and price dynamics by country of manufacture

9.2.2. Used truck market revenue and price dynamics by brand

9.2.3. Used truck market revenue and price dynamics by region

10. Market forecast for 2020-2025

10.1. New truck market forecast

10.1.1. Total market capacity

10.1.2. Truck market revenue forecast

10.1.3. New Russian and foreign truck sales

10.1.4. New truck sales by price segments

10.1.5. New truck sales by gross vehicle weight

10.1.6. New truck sales by body types

10.1.7. New truck sales by axle configuration

10.1.8. New truck sales by brands

10.2. New 16+ ton BIG-7 truck market forecast

10.2.1. Total market capacity

10.2.2. New 16+ ton BIG-7 truck market revenue forecast

10.2.3. New 16+ ton BIG-7 truck sales by brands

10.3. Truck production forecast

10.3.1. Truck production

10.3.2. Russian and foreign truck production

10.3.3. Truck production by manufacturers

11. Truck market news

