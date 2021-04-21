

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's output prices rose in March, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Wednesday.



Output prices rose 2.0 percent year-on-year in March. Domestic market output prices grew 2.6 percent and those for the export market increased 1.3 percent.



Prices for energy and capital goods gained 3.7 percent, each in March.



Prices for intermediate goods grew 2.1 percent and those of consumer goods rose 0.1 percent.



Among the main sectors, prices for electricity surged 5.4 percent annually in March and those for water supply gained 3.3 percent.



Prices for manufacturing, and mining and quarrying increased 1.8 percent and 3.5 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, output prices rose 0.2 percent in March.



