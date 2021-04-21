The "Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market to Reach $4.6 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the period 2020-2027.

PIRFENIDONE, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.6% CAGR and reach US$2.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the NINTEDANIB segment is readjusted to a revised 11.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $653.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.7% CAGR

The Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis market in the U.S. is estimated at US$653.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$813.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.6% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Influencer Market Insights

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

World Current Future Analysis for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by Geographic Region USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and CAGR

World Historic Review for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by Geographic Region USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis by Geographic Region Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 2027

World Current Future Analysis for PIRFENIDONE by Geographic Region USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and CAGR

World Historic Review for PIRFENIDONE by Geographic Region USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for PIRFENIDONE by Geographic Region Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 2027

World Current Future Analysis for NINTEDANIB by Geographic Region USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and CAGR

World Historic Review for NINTEDANIB by Geographic Region USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and CAGR

World 15-Year Perspective for NINTEDANIB by Geographic Region Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 2027

III. GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcm7j1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210421005474/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900