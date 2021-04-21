RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding



21 April 2021

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Sharesave Plan - exercise of options

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Peter Brooks-Johnson

2. Reason for notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial Notification/Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer

a) Name Rightmove plc

b) Legal Entity Identifier 2138001JXGCFKBXYB828

4. Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of financial instrument

Identification code: Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each

GB00BGDT3G23

b) Nature of transaction Exercise of option granted on 29 September 2017 over 2,730 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £3.29 under the Rightmove 2008 Sharesave Plan and retention of shares.

c) Prices and volumes Exercise of SAYE award Price Volume GBP 3.29 2,730

d) Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction Exercise and retention of SAYE award

2,730 Ordinary 0.1p shares acquired at an exercise price of GBP 3.29

e) Date of transaction 20 April 2021