Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
21.04.2021
RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 21


21 April 2021

RIGHTMOVE PLC

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

Rightmove Sharesave Plan - exercise of options

1.Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NamePeter Brooks-Johnson
2.Reason for notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial Notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer
a)NameRightmove plc
b)Legal Entity Identifier2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
4.Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of financial instrument
Identification code:		Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
b)Nature of transactionExercise of option granted on 29 September 2017 over 2,730 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £3.29 under the Rightmove 2008 Sharesave Plan and retention of shares.
c)Prices and volumes

Exercise of SAYE award

PriceVolume
GBP 3.292,730
d)Aggregated information not applicable for a single transactionExercise and retention of SAYE award
2,730 Ordinary 0.1p shares acquired at an exercise price of GBP 3.29
e)Date of transaction20 April 2021
f)Place of transactionLondon, UK

Name and contact details for enquiries:

Sandra Odell
Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

© 2021 PR Newswire
