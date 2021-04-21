RIGHTMOVE PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
London, April 21
21 April 2021
RIGHTMOVE PLC
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
Rightmove Sharesave Plan - exercise of options
|1.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brooks-Johnson
|2.
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial Notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Rightmove plc
|b)
|Legal Entity Identifier
|2138001JXGCFKBXYB828
|4.
|Details of the transaction: section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of financial instrument
Identification code:
|Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
GB00BGDT3G23
|b)
|Nature of transaction
|Exercise of option granted on 29 September 2017 over 2,730 Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of £3.29 under the Rightmove 2008 Sharesave Plan and retention of shares.
|c)
|Prices and volumes
Exercise of SAYE award
|d)
|Aggregated information not applicable for a single transaction
|Exercise and retention of SAYE award
2,730 Ordinary 0.1p shares acquired at an exercise price of GBP 3.29
|e)
|Date of transaction
|20 April 2021
|f)
|Place of transaction
|London, UK
Name and contact details for enquiries:
Sandra Odell
Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
RIGHTMOVE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de