Mittwoch, 21.04.2021
VIP-Insta-Leak: Das wissen jetzt nur Sie und 8,7 Mio. andere Personen...
PR Newswire
21.04.2021 | 12:16
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, April 21

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
As at close of business on 20-April-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue193.94p
INCLUDING current year revenue197.07p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP12.03m
Net borrowing level:2%
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
---
Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
As at close of business on 20-April-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue75.52p
INCLUDING current year revenue75.57p
Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:GBP27.39m
Net borrowing level:18%
LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
---
