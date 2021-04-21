

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL):



-Earnings: $506 million in Q2 vs. -$456 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.51 in Q2 vs. -$1.37 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $526 million or $1.57 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.48 per share -Revenue: $3.74 billion in Q2 vs. $3.20 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.57 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.7 Bln



