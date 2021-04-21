Anzeige
Talos Energy To Announce First Quarter 2021 Results On May 5, 2021 And Host Earnings Conference Call On May 6, 2021

HOUSTON, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talos Energy Inc. ("Talos" or the "Company") (NYSE: TALO) intends to release first quarter 2021 results for the period ended March 31, 2021 on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after the U.S. financial market closes. In addition to this release, Talos will host a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the internet, on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time (10:00 AM Central Time).

Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet through a webcast link on the Company's website at: https://www.talosenergy.com/investors. Alternatively, the conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 428-7458 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) or (862) 298-0702 (international).

Please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin and ask to be joined into the Talos Energy call. A replay of the call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the conference for seven days and can be accessed by dialing (888) 539-4649 and using access code 155603.

ABOUT TALOS ENERGY

Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) is a technically driven independent exploration and production company focused on safely and efficiently maximizing cash-flows and long-term value through our operations, currently in the United StatesGulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As one of the US Gulf's largest public independent producers, we leverage decades of geology, geophysics and offshore operations expertise towards the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and development of assets in key geological trends that are present in many offshore basins around the world. Our activities in offshore Mexico provide high impact exploration opportunities in an oil rich emerging basin. For more information, visit www.talosenergy.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Sergio Maiworm
+1.713.328.3008
investor@talosenergy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/687245/Talos_Energy_Logo.jpg

