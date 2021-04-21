DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Admission of Placing Shares, Total Voting Rights & PDMR Dealing Notification

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Admission of Placing Shares, Total Voting Rights & PDMR Dealing Notification 21-Apr-2021 / 11:39 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 April 2021 Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("Fuller, Smith & Turner", "Fuller's", the "Company" or the "Group") Admission of Placing Shares, Total Voting Rights & PDMR Dealing Notification Further to the announcement made on 31 March 2021, the Company confirms that the applications (i) to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the new Ordinary 'A' Shares of 40 pence each in the Company (the " Placing Shares") to the premium listing segment of the Official List; and (ii) to London Stock Exchange plc for admission of the Placing Shares to trading on its main market for listed securities (together, "Admission") have both become effective. As such, 6,469,300 Placing Shares (including the Director Subscriptions for A Ordinary Shares) in the Company have been admitted to trading on the main market. Total Voting Rights Following Admission, which took place at 8.00am today, 21 April 2021, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 40,089,134 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each. Of this total, 1,273,146 'A' Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fuller's is 38,815,988. This number should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. Director and PDMR participation 'A' Ordinary 'B' Ordinary Beneficial interest in Beneficial shareholding as a % of Name Position Shares to be Shares to be 'A' Ordinary Shareholding Enlarged Issued 'A' Ordinary Share Subscribed Transferred on Admission Capital on Admission Michael Chairman 0 48,192 271,378 0.70% Turner Simon Emeny Chief 6,024 0 130,472 0.34% Executive Fred Turner Retail 0 36,144 1,471 0.00% Director James Fuller NED 0 48,192 88,942 0.23% Richard NED 1,807 0 13,267 0.03% Fuller Helen Jones Independent 1,204 0 2,970 0.01% NED Juliette Independent 1,204 0 2,454 0.01% Stacey NED Robin Rowland Independent 3,614 0 7,165 0.02% NED Peter Turner PDMR 0 10,095 9,097 0.02%

The following directors of the Company and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and/or persons closely associated ("PCAs") with them have subscribed for the following number of A Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price and have applied to acquire the following number of 'B' Ordinary Shares under the B Share Offer:

The Company also announces that on 20 April 2021 Mr Fred Turner purchased 3,662 B Ordinary Shares from another B Ordinary Shareholder. The notification below, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information, please contact:

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.: Simon Emeny, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 20 8996 2000 Adam Councell, Finance Director +44 (0) 20 8996 2000 Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager +44 (0) 20 8996 2198 Numis (Sole Bookrunner and Corporate Broker): +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Stuart Dickson Jamie Loughborough Oliver Steele Instinctif Partners +44 (0)20 7457 2010 Justine Warren

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fred Turner 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Retail Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Fuller, Smith & a) Name Turner P.L.C. 213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 b) LEI 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted B ordinary Shares of 4p each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code Unlisted Purchase b) Nature of the transaction Price Volume GBP0.778 3,662 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Aggregated information As Above d) Aggregated volume As Above Price As Above e) Date of the transaction 20/04/21 Outside a trading f) Place of the transaction venue

Enquiries: Rachel Spencer, 020 8996 2073

Company Secretary -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

