Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.04.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 660 internationalen Medien
VIP-Insta-Leak: Das wissen jetzt nur Sie und 8,7 Mio. andere Personen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.04.2021 | 13:10
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Admission of Placing Shares, Total Voting Rights & PDMR Dealing Notification

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Admission of Placing Shares, Total Voting Rights & PDMR Dealing Notification 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Admission of Placing Shares, Total Voting Rights & PDMR Dealing Notification 
21-Apr-2021 / 11:39 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 April 2021 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. 
 
("Fuller, Smith & Turner", "Fuller's", the "Company" or the "Group") 
 
Admission of Placing Shares, Total Voting Rights & PDMR Dealing Notification 
Further to the announcement made on 31 March 2021, the Company confirms that the applications (i) to the Financial 
Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the new Ordinary 'A' Shares of 40 pence each in the Company (the " 
Placing Shares") to the premium listing segment of the Official List; and (ii) to London Stock Exchange plc for 
admission of the Placing Shares to trading on its main market for listed securities (together, "Admission") have both 
become effective. As such, 6,469,300 Placing Shares (including the Director Subscriptions for A Ordinary Shares) in the 
Company have been admitted to trading on the main market. 
Total Voting Rights 
Following Admission, which took place at 8.00am today, 21 April 2021, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 
40,089,134 'A' Ordinary Shares of 40 pence each. Of this total, 1,273,146 'A' Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. 
Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fuller's is 38,815,988. This number should be used by 
shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their 
interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. 
Director and PDMR participation 
             'A' Ordinary  'B' Ordinary  Beneficial interest in  Beneficial shareholding as a % of 
Name     Position  Shares to be  Shares to be  'A' Ordinary Shareholding Enlarged Issued 'A' Ordinary Share 
             Subscribed   Transferred   on Admission       Capital on Admission 
Michael    Chairman  0       48,192     271,378          0.70% 
Turner 
Simon Emeny  Chief    6,024     0        130,472          0.34% 
       Executive 
Fred Turner  Retail   0       36,144     1,471           0.00% 
       Director 
James Fuller NED     0       48,192     88,942          0.23% 
Richard    NED     1,807     0        13,267          0.03% 
Fuller 
Helen Jones  Independent 1,204     0        2,970           0.01% 
       NED 
Juliette   Independent 1,204     0        2,454           0.01% 
Stacey    NED 
Robin Rowland Independent 3,614     0        7,165           0.02% 
       NED 
Peter Turner PDMR    0       10,095     9,097           0.02%

The following directors of the Company and other persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMRs") and/or persons closely associated ("PCAs") with them have subscribed for the following number of A Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price and have applied to acquire the following number of 'B' Ordinary Shares under the B Share Offer:

The Company also announces that on 20 April 2021 Mr Fred Turner purchased 3,662 B Ordinary Shares from another B Ordinary Shareholder. The notification below, made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information, please contact: 

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.: 
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive Officer                       +44 (0) 20 8996 2000 
 
Adam Councell, Finance Director                           +44 (0) 20 8996 2000 
 
Georgina Wald, Corporate Comms Manager                  +44 (0) 20 8996 2198 
 
 
 
Numis (Sole Bookrunner and Corporate Broker):                            +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Stuart Dickson 
Jamie Loughborough 
Oliver Steele 
 
Instinctif Partners                                         +44 (0)20 7457 2010 
Justine Warren

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                                        Fred Turner 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                                   Retail Director 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                           Initial Notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                                 Fuller, Smith & 
a)      Name                                        Turner P.L.C. 
 
                                                  213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
b)      LEI 
 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                 B ordinary Shares of 
                                                 4p each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
 
a) 
 
       Identification code 
                                                 Unlisted 
 
                                                 Purchase 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
                                                 Price   Volume 
                                                 GBP0.778   3,662 
 
 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
                                                 As Above 
 
d) 
       Aggregated volume                                  As Above 
       Price                                        As Above 
e)      Date of the transaction                               20/04/21 
                                                 Outside a trading 
f)      Place of the transaction                              venue

Enquiries: Rachel Spencer, 020 8996 2073

Company Secretary ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ALS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  100369 
EQS News ID:  1187184 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1187184&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 06:39 ET (10:39 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.