DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Apr-2021 / 12:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.2782 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31961671 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 100370 EQS News ID: 1187209 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 21, 2021 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)