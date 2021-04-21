Developers have until May 27 to submit bids for NTPC's projects anywhere in India. BHEL is seeking module supply partners for an aggregate 750 MW of panels.Indian state-run power producer NTPC has invited bids to set up an aggregate 1 GW of grid-connected solar power projects anywhere in India. The installations will be set up on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis on the land identified and arranged by the developers. Developers can compete for 250 MW up to all of 1 GW capacity on offer, in 10 MW multiples. NTPC shall purchase the solar power from these plants at an initial tariff of INR ...

