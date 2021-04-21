Online Get-Together with Top Venture Capital and Private Equity Investors

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discover more about the Venture Capital (VC) and Private Equity (PE) scenes in the DACH region thanks to 0100 Conferences partnership with Vienna UP'21 - a unique festival with a series of online events for the community of startups, investors, and talents, curated by Vienna Business Agency.

0100 Conferences' DACH online event will take place May 3 to May 5, 2021, providing exclusive space for the top-notch investors and industry experts with a hands-on experience in the PE and VC deals. To join the conference, register via the Hopin platform website where the conference takes place.

Opportunity to Join Insightful Discussions with Top Industry Players

Thanks to online presence of all the participants and speakers, they can join deeply insightful discussions or meet heads of international funds, thus expanding their pool of contacts. Everything in a matter of a few clicks.

Three days of active discussions and networking opportunities provide an excellent place to meet senior-level General Partners from renowned PE & VC funds, Limited Partners, including pension funds, funds of funds, family offices, high net-worth individuals, business angels, as well as insurance companies, leading service providers, and other key industry professionals from the DACH region and beyond.

Networking and building strong connections within the industry are the essential aspect of staying relevant in the 21st century. That's why 0100 Conferences provides them with an opportunity to extend their pool of contacts from the comfort of their home.

Conferences has partnered with Hopin, a provider of exceptional online meetings technology, event networking has never been easier. Start a chat conversation or send a direct message to any investor, invite potential partners on 1on1 calls, or share LinkedIn profile with them to stay in touch after the conference.

Keynote Speakers Exploring Nuances of the DACH Region

This year's edition of the DACH 0100 Conference brings together exclusive portion of knowledge from across the world to discuss the current state of the PE and VC industry in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Eric de Montgolfier, CEO at Invest Europe, will open the event's second day with his remarks on Private Equity challenges and opportunities in the region. Joel Solomon, Founding Partner at Renewal Funds, will provide a closer look into the importance of Impact Investing as such, while Melina Heinl, Head of Research at Preqin, will address the fundraising and investor appetite trends and outlook for the DACH and broader European alternative markets.

Conference's final day speech will be covered by Viktor Fischer, Investment Partner at Rockaway, who will dive deep into the current trends of the Blockchain technology.

Topics Covering ESG investing, DACH Specifics, Investor Dynamics, and Much More

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investors not only address the most challenging issues of our era, they also believe in their companies' long-term performance. However, the obvious question arises - how to measure such efforts? What KPIs to look at?

Dr Jörg Goschin, Co-CEO and Managing Director at KfW Capital, Viviana Occhionorelli, ESG Director at Astorg, and Bill Liao, General Partner at SOSV Investments, will try to answer this any many other questions during the ESG panel titled "Using the right measurements".

All the experts with deep insights on the DACH ecosystem will join the event and share their input about the best opportunities the region provides when it comes not only to new deals, but also to exits and especially fundraising during the pandemic. Joining the conference will be some of the most active investors within DACH, including Christian Nagel, Co-Founder and Partner at Early Bird, Nenad Marovac, Founder and Managing Partner at DN Capital, or Olga Shikhantsova, Fintech Investor at Speedinvest, and many others.

As for other topics, they can join panellists and discuss with them how to build synergies between PE investors and Limited Partners, take a look at the post-covid-19 startup ecosystem, or see what the future holds for fintech investments. The last day of the conference will bring together the most active LP players for an exclusive discussion and networking session, the panellists will share their insights on what long-lasting changes have they adopted due to the COVID-19 or reveal what are their preferences - VC, growth, or buyout?

Book Ticket Now and Join Top Industry Experts

Besides PE and VC investors and experienced service providers, the conference will host many successful entrepreneurs and target companies that present innovative solutions and interesting new technologies. One of such companies being Vestberry, which brings fund management and reporting software for Venture capital companies, with content customers all around the world.

For more information about the panel discussions and speakers have a look at our agenda.

Limited Partners and General Partners can register with a complimentary ticket HERE.

Other Private Equity & Venture Capital professionals can register with a regular ticket.

About 0100 Conferences:

0100 Conferences is a leading provider of online and offline conferences for Private Equity & Venture Capital players in various regions with a global outreach. Each conference brings together 250 - 1000 senior-level attendees such as general partners of private equity/ venture capital funds and limited partners such as family offices, high net worth individuals, business angels, pension funds, funds of funds, insurance companies, or corporations. For selected GPs 0100 Conferences facilitates capital introductions.

Media Contact

Tomas Tuleja

Marketing Manager

+421 910 501 000

tomas@0100conferences.com