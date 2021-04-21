This Pot Stock Is Worth Thinking AboutAphria Inc (NASDAQ:APHA) is one of the bigger players in the legal cannabis industry.Headquartered in Leamington, ON, Canada, the company grows, processes, and sells medical and recreational cannabis, cannabis-derived extracts, and other derivative cannabis products.Aphria Inc started in Canada in 2013 and expanded globally. Moreover, thanks to its acquisition of SW.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...