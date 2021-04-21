The "Europe, Middle East Africa Wax Melt Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Report by Type (Pressed Wax Melt, Poured Wax Melt, Bees Wax), by Pack, by Country, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe, Middle East Africa wax melt market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028. Wax melts are becoming more and more popular and now many consumers favor them over candles to make their homes smell beautiful. Wax melts do not have a wick, nor do they require a flame, like candles.

Wax melts are usually warmed in an electric wax melt warmer containing a small 15-watt light bulb that is included at the base of the warmer. The light bulb provides just enough heat to warm the wax melts, tarts, or cubes, releasing the scent in as little as 5-10 minutes. The National Fire Protection Association estimated that from 2009 to 2013, fires related to candles caused an estimated USD 374 million in direct property damage. Decorative candles are appealing, but the exposed flame poses the risk of something else catching fire by accident.

Several factors affect both the average burn time of candles and wax melts, such as type of wax, amount of fragrance oil and size of candle or wax melt. Wax melts are preferred over candles for their burn time. The average burn time of a 16-oz candle jar is expected to be anywhere between 60 and 84 hours, i.e. about 5 hours of burn time per ounce. On the other hand, 8-oz. wax melts have an average of 225 hours of burn time, which breaks down to 28 hours of burn time per ounce.

Perceived as safe due to the absence of an exposed flame and popular for their unique capability to create personalized fragrance combinations, wax melts have been enjoying double-digit growth since 2007. In 2013, the category was primarily driven by new entries from S.C. Johnson who recorded sales of nearly USD 20 million, Procter Gamble who extended Febreze into wax melts, and several smaller marketers who joined the category.

Companies Mentioned

Kerax Limited

P&G

Arran Aromatics

Aroma Works

Best Kept Secrets

Breeze Candles

Canova

Charles Farris

Sonneborn

Cereria Ronca Srl

Europe, Middle East Africa Wax Melt Market Report Highlights

The poured wax melt segment accounted for the largest share of 57.2% in 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The pressed wax melt segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period.

The multi-pack segment accounted for the largest share of 77.4% in 2020 and is estimated to ascend with a CAGR of 12.0% over the forecast period.

The U.K. held the largest market share of 21.8% in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Europe, Middle East Africa Wax Melt Market Variables, Trends Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.1.1. Home Fragrance Market

3.1.2. Scented Candles Market

3.2. Penetration Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trend

3.3.2. Manufacturing Technology Trends

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.3. Industry Challenges

3.5.4. Industry Opportunities

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19 on the Europe, Middle East Africa Wax Melt Market

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations Recommendations

Chapter 5. Europe, Middle East Africa Wax Melt Market: Type Estimates Trend Analysis

5.1. Type Movement Analysis Market Share, 2020 2028

5.2. Pressed Wax Melt

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Poured Wax Melt

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Europe, Middle East Africa Wax Melt Market: Pack Estimates Trend Analysis

6.1. Pack Movement Analysis Market Share, 2020 2028

6.2. Single Pack

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Multi-Pack

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 2028 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Europe, Middle East Africa Wax Melt Market: Country Estimates Trend Analysis

7.1. Country Movement Analysis Market Share, 2020 2028

7.1.1. Germany

7.1.2. U.K.

7.1.3. France

7.1.4. South Africa

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9. Company Profiles

