The state-owned PV glass manufacturer, which claims to be one of the world's big three, hived off its distracting new materials, solar module, and solar project development businesses to focus entirely on its core output in 2020.State-owned solar panel glass manufacturer Irico New Energy was able to swallow an undersold shares issuance and the RMB2.57 million (US$396,000) impairment hit of an abandoned production project last year as second-half prices leapt 70%. The shortage of materials needed to feed the insatiable global demand for solar modules saw the China Electronics Corp-owned glassmaker ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...