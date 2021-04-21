Invitation to Teleconference/Audio Transmission

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime welcomes you to participate in a teleconference/ audio transmission April 28 2021, at 03.00 pm CEST.



The Interim Report for Q1 2021 (published 28 April 2021) will be presented and questions answered.



Presiding:

Kim Ullman, CEO

Martin Nerfeldt, CFO



The teleconference will be available at:

SE: +46856642707

UK: +443333009262

US: 18335268347



To access the audio transmission, please click on the link below:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q1-2021



Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.



Participants will subsequently also have the opportunity to review the Interim Report for Q1 2021 as a recorded version on Concordia Maritime's website, under Investor Relations.



Concordia Maritime is an international tanker shipping company. Our focus is on the cost-effective and secure transportation of refined petroleum products and vegetable oils. Concordia Maritime's Series B share has been listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm since 1984. www.concordiamaritime.com

